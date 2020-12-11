Two residents of St. Peter were charged with the sale of methamphetamine at one's Kasota workplace, according to Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office report, stemming from a drug task force investigation.
Sheriff Brett Mason announced that charges have been filed in a controlled substance investigation conducted in the city of Kasota by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, with assistance from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
Kari Louise Albrecht, age 39 and Gregory Lee Amos, age 33, both residents of St. Peter, have been charged with felony first degree sale of methamphetamine and felony third degree possession of methamphetamine.
The Drug Task Force Agents received information that indicated Albrecht and Amos were involved in the sale of methamphetamine. It was determined that Albrecht was selling the methamphetamine from her place of employment in the city of Kasota. On Nov. 12, as part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Albrecht’s place of employment. Albrecht’s motor vehicle and purse were searched.
Investigators located approximately 22 grams of controlled substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. In addition, a scale, zip lock baggies and other evidence related to the use and sales of controlled substances was located. A task force agent interviewed Albrecht and Amos, and they reportedly acknowledged their involvement in the use and sales of controlled substances.
Both Albrecht and Amos are scheduled for their initial arraignment March 9, 2021 at the Le Sueur County Justice Center.