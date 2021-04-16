An existing operating tax levy funding the Cleveland Public School District is up for renewal this year, but the administration and School Board may let the levy expire instead.
The operating levy is the smaller of two property taxes that help fund the district. For each student at Cleveland, about 600 total, the levy raises $68.65 for a total $40,000 in revenue.
Renewing the levy would result in minimal changes to taxes paid. Because dollars are raised on a per student basis and Cleveland is expected to lose between 9-10 students between now and the next school year, the district estimates that residents would pay less in taxes even if the levy was kept. For an owner of a $200,000 home it would amount to a $1 decrease in their annual property tax.
But if the levy was allowed to expire, that same property owner would see a $26 cut from their annual tax bill and the district would see an annual $40,000 reduction in revenues.
While the district could always use more money, said Cleveland Superintendent Brian Philips, the school isn’t hurting for cash. With federal assistance and the fund balance built up to support the new building, the district is weathering the pandemic with hardy coffers.
“We’re in a good place budget wise, with a very healthy fund balance, so we can survive it,” said Philips. “It would probably be better if we could renew it, just so we don’t go back $40,000 a year.”
The school’s fiscal situation now has the School Board considering if it would be best to let the fund expire rather than go out for a referendum. Holding a referendum isn’t cheap. Because 2021 isn’t an election year, the district would have to spend $25,000 to put it on the ballot.
There are no guarantees of a referendum being successful either. Last year’s referendum to raise the total operating levy by $200 was voted down by 62% of voters. Though the levy renewal wouldn’t raise taxes, Cleveland School Board member Chris Miller speculated that residents may be fatigued by school taxes, especially after voters recently supported the building expansion in 2018.
“I feel like you don’t get too often to say you didn’t raise taxes,” said Miller. “Everyone’s sick of taxes and nobody wants to listen to it.”
The board also considered the idea that the district could make up the lost revenue later on. If the operating levy expired, Philips suggested that it may allow the district to request a larger tax increase in 2024.
“It’s at the point where if you did let it lapse, you could likely make up for it when you go out again for a renewal,” said Philips.
Upcoming state legislation could also affect the district's plans. A bill in the Minnesota Legislature, if passed, would allow schools to renew operating levies themselves, as long as it didn't increase taxes. If the legislation was signed into law, Philips indicated that the School Board would vote to renew the operating levy on their own, but he and some School Board members were skeptical of the bill's chances.
“We should not even count on that," said member Ron McCabe. "Either it’s a good time to go back and spend money to do it or let it lapse.”