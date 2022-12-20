TCU High School Open Classroom

Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson and other local school districts hope to see increases in school funding from the Minnesota Legislature via the 2023 session, as the base funding continues to fall behind inflation. (File photo/southernminn.com)

As the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in near total control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost.


Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments