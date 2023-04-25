Tri-City United junior Aidan Miland has made school history as the first Titan ever chosen to take part in the prestigious Minnesota All-State Jazz Band.
The student saxophonist, known for his performances in the TCU Jazz Band and musical showcase Tri-Fest, received an opportunity to learn from accomplished musicians and conductors from some of the state’s top music programs after a lengthy audition process.
TCU Jazz Band Director Sarah Costello said Miland spent countless weeks over the winter practicing jazz pieces in preparation for all-state auditions and over 2.5 hours recording video samples to submit with his application.
“[Miland’s] hard work and dedication has paid off tenfold. It’s an incredibly narrow margin to be selected into these All-State Bands,” said Costello. “His skills, talents and musicianship abilities have been incredible to see grow and blossom.”
Judged on a variety of skillsets, including technique and overall musicianship, Miland was chosen from a pool of candidates across the state for one of just two available slots.
As a member of the All-State Jazz Band, Miland will have the opportunity to attend a week-long music camp in August at Concordia College Moorhead and perform with his peers in a band conducted by two-time Grammy Award winning jazz trumpeter, composer and arranger Scotty Barnhart.
Miland and other All-State participants also have the honor of performing for the Minnesota Music Educators Association Conference in February, 2024.
“I started [Miland] on saxophone back in 5th grade, to see him from the beginning, to where he is now, I’m intrigued to see what he’ll do next as he continues down his path of love and appreciation for music,” said Costello.