The sight of golf carts spinning their wheels, trailers hauling away vintage engine and tractor parts and thousands of cars parked together in rural Le Sueur County can only mean one thing — the Pioneer Power Swap Meet is back in town.
Vendors and visitors were finally blessed by sunny skies at the 46th annual Swap Meet after last year’s heavy rains put the Pioneer Power Association’s motto “Held rain, shine or snow” to the test.
The three-day event, held between April 28 through April 30 at the Pioneer Power Showgrounds is a draw to hundreds of customers and sellers ready to exchange anything from homemade metalwork to vintage farming equipment, antique toys, furniture, tires and more.
For flea market fanatics both in and outside Minnesota, the Pioneer Power Swap Meet is a hotspot attraction. For James, George and Lisa Eddy of southern Iowa, Pioneer Power has been worth the six hour trip each year since 1984.
The Eddys’ 39-year-old pilgrimage is worth the mileage for the chance to unload their collection of stationary engines dating as far back as the 1890’s. Before the proliferation of power grids, gas and oil-powered combustion engines were used to generate electricity in rural households and power corn grinders and flour mills.
Today, the vintage motors are valuable collectors items for historic farm enthusiasts like brothers George and James Eddy. George and his wife Lisa have about 300 engines stored in their Iowa barn to be traded and sold with other collectors at swap meets like Pioneer Power.
“It’s all kind of a big community, we know each other,” said Lisa. “All these gas engine people that live nearby each other know each other. They all know what each other is looking for in parts and help each other out like that.”
Outside of farm auctions and neighboring collectors, Pioneer Power is a prime place to find rare engines and parts needed to get a clunky combustion engine back in shape. Many locals will see these types of engines up and running at the annual Pioneer Power Show, which is celebrating its 50t anniversary on Aug. 25-27.
“They know every engine, they can look at it and know what it’s for,” said Lisa. “There’s some where we’ve paid $10,000 for an engine and he’s paid $50 for an engine.”
For others like Jacobi Leckness of Kasson Minnesota, Pioneer Power is a place to showcase her own craftsmanship. The owner of Just Crafts and Junk has made Pioneer Power a regular stop on her spring and summer tours, bringing her own handcrafted metalwork, sculptures and yard art to the event.
“This is my third year here and my first dry day, so I’m enjoying that,” Leckness laughed. “Yesterday was et, but these people don’t care. They come out in anything. But it is nice to have a day like today where can stand outside from out underneath a tent.”
Leckness uses her own CNC plasma table to cut and weld unique metallic lawn ornaments ranging from more traditional designs like butterfly, flower and dragonfly-patterned signage to her own kitschy creations featuring the likes of Bigfoot, space aliens and the Minions rendered into flat and three-dimensional sculptures.
“I love all of the fun junk. Anything dumb and fun and all the fun stuff in life. That’s what it’s about. You look at all of what's going around on these golf carts, all the junk that just gets swapped, I feel like we’re all here for the same thing, just the fun stuff.”