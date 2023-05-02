The sight of golf carts spinning their wheels, trailers hauling away vintage engine and tractor parts and thousands of cars parked together in rural Le Sueur County can only mean one thing — the Pioneer Power Swap Meet is back in town.

Conrad and Holden Batten of Becker Minnesota sit in a spare tire throne at the Pioneer Power Swap Meet. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


A hauler lifts a pair of vintage stationary engines sold at Pioneer Power. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A guest at Pioneer Power hauls a tractor trailer filled with trinkets out of the showgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Buyers take a close up look at jewelry for sale. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Metalcraft by K from Perham, Minnesota showcased homemade metalwork signs at Pioneer Power. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
First time Pioneer Power seller Erik Poffenberger of Big Lake spins a vintage coffee grinder. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tractor parts and other farming equipment could be found in bulk at Pioneer Power. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Brandon Bringer and Caleb Kohler of Le Sueur take a golf cart out for a spin. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids take their tractor trailer for a ride around the Pioneer Power showgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Custom street signs and all the miscellaneous items one could ever want were up for sale at the swap meet. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jeanine Duemke (left) and Scott Duemke (center) of Two Harbors showcase their most recent Pioneer Power find, a pie safe. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Thousands of trinkets and knick-knacks were available to swap at Pioneer Power. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Swap meet seller Trinity Northway poses with her pet parrot. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jacobi Leckness (right) and her father Gene Leckness (left) of Just Crafts and Junk pose with Jacobi's handcrafted metalwork creations. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

