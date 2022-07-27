District 4 Candidates

Left to Right: Incumbent Le Sueur County District 4 Commissioner Lance Wetzel, Le Sueur City Councilor Nathan Hintz, retired Minnesota Pork Producers Association CEO David Preisler and Chartered Global Management Accountant Bob Emmers are running for the District 4 seat in the Aug. 9 primary.

With the Aug. 9 primary less than two weeks away, voters will decide which two of the four candidates running for Le Sueur County Commissioner District 4 should be sent to the November ballot.

