With the Aug. 9 primary less than two weeks away, voters will decide which two of the four candidates running for Le Sueur County Commissioner District 4 should be sent to the November ballot.
The District 4 seat — which represents the cities of Le Center, Waterville and Kilkenny, plus the townships of Kilkenny, Cordova and Waterville — is occupied by incumbent Lance Wetzel.
The lifelong Le Center resident has spent nearly a decade in office after first being elected to the seat in 2012. Wetzel’s career in public service extends back even further. He was elected mayor of Le Center in 2006 and won re-election twice before running for the county board.
In the local community, Wetzel stays heavily involved as a 22-year firefighter and second assistant chief with the Le Center Volunteer Fire Department. He is also chair of South Central EMS, vice chair of the South Central Emergency Communications Board and a member of the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance, Emergency Management, the Le Center Community Club and the Sons of the American Legion.
“I enjoy being able to serve the people, and I feel that I’ve done a fairly decent job over the years I’ve been doing this sort of stuff,” said Wetzel.
On the issues facing Le Sueur County, Wetzel named the economy and retaining and recruiting staff. Like many employers, Le Sueur County has had trouble filling vacant positions in the dry labor market.
“I feel the best way to go about [these issues] is to sit down and listen and get a plan together, so we can be ready for this throughout budgeting, as well as throughout the hiring process,” said Wetzel.
The primary race may be the most competitive in Wetzel’s career as he fends off challenges from three contenders.
Le Center City Councilor and Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz filed his candidacy in hopes of continuing his career in public service. The four-year councilor is moving outside Le Center city limits, and thus ineligible to run a for re-election to the City Council, but Hintz is still interested in exercising his passion for local government at the county level.
“I really have enjoyed being on the government side and working on the Le Center City Council, so I would like to continue my public service representing the constituents of (Le Sueur County) District 4,” said Hintz.
David Preisler, retired CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producer Association also threw his hat into the ring. In addition to his 28 years leading the Minnesota Pork Producer Association, Preisler served as the Le Sueur County agriculture Extension agent and has resided in Le Sueur County for over 30 years. His wife, Teri Preisler, is the former superintendent of the Tri-City United School District.
“I’ve recently retired, so I have the time to do the job right,” said Preisler. “One of the things I really strongly believe in is to listen first.”
The final challenger to file their bid is Le Center resident and CPA Bob Emmers. The charter global management accountant spent four years on the Le Center City Council between 2011 and 2014 and more recently made an unsuccessful run for the Le Sueur County auditor-treasurer seat in 2018.
“I’m running to represent the citizens, businesses and taxpayers of Le Sueur County,” said Emmers. “I believe they all see the same things that I do with the spending that occurs, and I want to be a voice for those citizens.”
A concern raised by all three challengers is the county tax rate. Both Hintz and Emmers named taxes as one of the chief issues facing the county.
“I’m fiscally conservative, so I would be spending money where we need to, but being very conscious of the taxes,” Hintz said. “Everyone is being strange now with taxes and inflation being what it is, so the biggest thing would be to keep taxes in check and be fiscally conservative.”
Emmers called for more efficient spending at the county level, streamlining processes for services like building permits and for greater public input on addressing mail-in voting.
“… we need to listen to the citizens on how they want to do mail-in voting, versus the way we might want it. We, meaning the commissioners,” said Emmers. “There are some townships that have already gone away from the mail-in voting, and that process can be done for other townships, if that’s what they wish.”
Preisler prioritized maintaining roads and bridges, continuing county development of rural broadband, and focusing on local business growth to reduce the property tax burden.
“When you look at economic development, that takes a partnership between the county, city and townships, and then, second of all, spend the time here with businesses that we have here already,” said Preisler. “They are already rooted here, so they have the best chance to grow. I would start there and continue to try to go with the businesses that we have.”