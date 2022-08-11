Opening to a packed parking lot early Thursday, the 10,000-square-foot convenience store at 100 Dodd Ave. in St. Peter is the city’s second and largest Kwik Trip.
The gas station is a third generation store and features new amenities not found at the Kwik Trip on the south side of St. Peter at 1305 S. Minnesota Ave.
One of the store’s unique additions is a pair of self-checkouts at the far end of the service counter. The automated checkouts can serve customers when staff members are busy with other patrons. The location currently staffs 55 people, but store leader Brand Biffle said they are always looking for more employees.
The convenience store features Kwik Trip’s familiar selection of snack foods, hot and cold take home dinners, smoothies, soda and coffee with new inclusions. The coffee station lining the back wall carries a new nitro coffee machine which dispenses cold brew and iced latte flavors. In addition, a pair of Bunn coffee makers can produce fresh coffee straight from the bean in five different flavors: house blend, decaf, Colombian, kona dark roast and hazelnut dream.
Along the refrigerated section, customers may find what store leader Brande Biffle dubs “the pop cave.” The ice-cold chamber features a half circle of shelves stocked with 12-pack cases and bottles of pop, water and other refreshments. Patrons can step inside to grab a refrigerated case of pop or just to beat the August heat.
The Kwik Trip also offers an elongated table for customers to stop and sit. Several pop-out outlets and USB ports run along the surface, giving visitors a place to plug-in their phones, laptops and other electronic devices.
Outside the store, the Kwik Trip offers a set of 16 gas pumps, an exclusive canopy for diesel pumps and a car wash.
Though the store opened on Aug. 11, Kwik Trip is celebrating the grand opening of the new location on Tuesday, Aug. 16, approximately five months out from the beginning of construction on March 21.
The property, which once housed Anytime Fitness, was purchased by the convenience store chain last year. Anytime Fitness moved into the corner lot on 1903 N. Third St.
"[Community reception] has been very good," said Biffle. "They are all excited to have a second Kwik Trip in town."
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.