Kwik Trip

St. Peter's second Kwik Trip opened up to customers on Aug. 11. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Opening to a packed parking lot early Thursday, the 10,000-square-foot convenience store at 100 Dodd Ave. in St. Peter is the city’s second and largest Kwik Trip.

Kwik Trip interior

At 10,000 square feet, the new Kwik Trip location is St. Peter's largest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kwik Trip Coffee Station

The Kwik Trip coffee station features new machines including bean coffee makers and a nitro coffee machine. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kwik Trip pop cave

The refrigerated Kwik Trip "pop cave" keeps shelves of refreshments ice cold. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Electronic station

The new Kwik Trip features a place for customers to sit down and charge their electronics. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Diesel Island

The new Kwik Trip location features an exclusive diesel station. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments