The bar counter area in the clubhouse which features a topper and base from Cambria mixed with wooden elements that were preserved from the original clubhouse to maintain the sense of history and culture.
Nestled alongside the Le Sueur Creek just south of Le Sueur proper, a local gem known for its elite golf experience has recently completed clubhouse renovations with the goal to make the experience off the course just as impressive as what club members have come to expect on the links. The Le Sueur Country Club, a staple of the community for 96 years, has transformed their clubhouse experience from something that simply existed as a grab-and-go snack option into a fully realized dining and social space that the members of the club and the city can be proud of.
“When we saw the plans for the clubhouse, everyone was excited to see the club experience match the course quality,” said Mary Scott Riviere, a longtime member of LCC.
Another longtime member, Jeff Peck added, “The course itself has always been every bit as good as many city clubs, but now the clubhouse matches that level of quality.”
The project began shortly after club member Lani Driscoll had worked to renovate the women’s locker room and lounge when she decided to inquire about the possibility of expanding the scope of the project to include the entire building. After mapping out the desired changes, including the removal of several interior walls that made the space feel cramped as well as new flooring, wall decorations and tabletops, the club reached out to a builder to determine the potential costs of such a project.
A surprise donation offer came early on in the process as the Davis family, owner’s of Cambria, offered to donate all the materials for the flooring, tabletops and bar topper. With materials sourced, the club began raising funds and in partnerships with local organizations as well as donations from members, over 75% of the entire project was funded before a single hammer was swung.
LCC president Taylor Stockwell noted, “The moment we saw the plans, we knew it was going to be much more inviting than the somewhat dark and gloomy state it had been in.”
While the final stages of the remodel were completed, the dining area opened to the public in April, featuring not just standard bar and grill fare, but a complete dinner menu compiled by executive chef Scott Parks Sr. With a career in fine dining that began when he was just 18 years old, Parks Sr. joined the team in Le Sueur, coming down from the Twin Cities, and began to redesign the entire approach to the dining experience.
“The previous menu was simply grab and go bar food, but everything is now house-made for the in-house recipes that has been put together,” noted Parks Sr.
With entrees including a variety of steak options, market fish of the day, chicken cacciatore and pasta dishes as well as a monthly changing menu with additional choices including items like July’s maple glazed bone-in porkchop, the club aims to provide a truly high-end dining experience.
While attached to the golf course, the team at LCC made it clear that the dining experience isn’t exclusive to members, but is instead open to anyone looking for an elite dining option in Le Sueur.
“The people of this community have made this a remarkable experience,” Mary Wedin, clubhouse manager, noted. “We just want people to know that this remarkable experience is here for them, not just members of the club.”
As the club nears its centennial celebration in 2026, everyone involved is truly proud that the entire experience at Le Sueur Country Club is one of the elite total packages available in the Minnesota River Valley.
“It feels like a secret, but it really isn’t,” said Mary Scott Riviere. “I just want everyone to enjoy the beauty of this place and take in the total experience.”
