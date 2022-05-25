Set your calendars for Vacation Bible School (VBS) in Le Sueur, open to all area children and families, starting Monday, July 11 and running through Thursday, July 14.
Your children are welcome to attend if they are at least age 3 and potty trained, up through anyone who is completing sixth grade this spring. The theme this year is Boundless: God Beyond Measure.
VBS is a day-camp style program this year and is offered by cooperation between the churches of Le Sueur. VBS will meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. Preschoolers will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday so their day is a little shorter.
VBS will be held on the grounds of United Methodist Church of Le Sueur, 730 South Sixth Street, and will retreat indoors there in case of inclement weather. VBS 2022 will be staffed and led by Green Lake Lutheran Ministries and local community volunteers.
VBS will run $20 per child or $45 per family of three or more children. The Le Sueur Ecumenical VBS committee wants every child to experience VBS, regardless of financial situation so scholarships are available.
Registration forms will be available at First Lutheran, Zion United Church of Christ and United Methodist Churches of Le Sueur on Friday, May 27. Online registration and payment will be available. Registration is open to anyone interested in attending.
For more information and for scholarships, contact Director of Youth and Missions Matthew White at United Methodist Church of Le Sueur, youth@lesueurumc.org or (507)665-2398.