Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Montgomery Public Library on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize and bragging rights.
Virtual Author Event: Pam Jenoff
Join us for an exciting trip through time as we chat with bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book Code Name Sapphire at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m.
In Code Name Sapphire, a woman must rescue her cousin's family from a train bound for Auschwitz in this riveting tale of bravery and resistance. It’s 1942 and Hannah Martel has narrowly escaped Nazi Germany after her fiancé was killed in a pogrom. When her ship bound for America is turned away at port, she has nowhere to go but to her cousin Lily, who lives with her family in Brussels. Fearful for her life, Hannah is desperate to escape occupied Europe. But with no safe way to leave, she must return to the dangerous underground work she thought she had left behind. Inspired by incredible true stories of courage and sacrifice, Code Name Sapphire is a powerful novel about love, family and the unshakable resilience of women in even the hardest of times.
This event will also be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.
About the Author: Pam Jenoff is the bestselling author of The Woman with The Blue Star, The Lost Girls of Paris, The Orphan’s Tale, The Kommandant’s Girl, The Diplomat’s Wife, The Ambassador’s Daughter, The Last Summer at Chelsea Beach, The Winter Guest, The Things We Cherished, Almost Home, and A Hidden Affair.
Beeswax Collage Workshop for Teens
Learn how to turn simple blocks of wood, photocopies, and beeswax into personal works of art at Montgomery Public Library on Thursday, March 30th at 3:30 pm. With their lived-in patina, these storyblocks offer endless options to personalize. Creativebug artist and instructor Courtney Cerruti will teach you specific techniques, how to best select images, and tips for composition and decoration. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18.
Star Wars Party
Create glow stick light sabers and mini Ewoks, battle bubbles with pool noodle light sabers, design a droid, and more at Le Sueur Public Library on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 5-9.