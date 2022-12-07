Do you like to try new flavors and recipes? Try out a new spice every month at Spice Club. Each month Le Center Public Library will feature a new spice and make it available in a free take-home kit. Then Club members will meet to learn more about the spice’s history and its uses. The group will also share what everyone made with the spice and their opinions on it flavor. Spice Club will meet at 6 pm on Monday, Dec. 12 at Le Center Public Library. Register at the library or at wasecalesusuerlibraries.com/getregistered and pick up this month’s spice.
Lego Club
Kids ages 7-12 are invited to join Le Sueur Public Library’s creative Lego-building club. This month’s Lego Club event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Each event will have a theme to inspire and Legos to build with. Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 507-665-2662 to register for this free event.
Adult Tea Party
Enjoy a tea tasting with book pairing and games at Montgomery Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. This free event is geared for adults.
Gift Tags Workshop
Creativebug instructors will teach participants how to make painted paper-punched gift tags to spruce up any gift at Le Center Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 10-13. Registration required. Stop by the Library to register or online at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
This program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Virtual Author Event: Nicole Eustace
Join in exploring early-American history with Pulitzer Prize winning historian Nicole Eustace as she discusses her 2022 award winning book Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Wednesday, Dec. 14th at 11 am.
This event will be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.