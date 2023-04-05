Kids will enjoy interactive sensory stations — Hop & Balance, Zip & Buckle, Squish & Squeeze, and Color & Pattern—at Waterville Public Library on Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 2-5 years.
Lego Club
Kids ages 7-12 are invited to join Montgomery Public Library’s creative Lego-building club. This month’s Lego Club events will be held on April 11 and 25 at 3:30 p.m. Each event will have a theme to inspire and Legos to build with.
Titanic: The Unsinkable Experience
All aboard! Kids can pick up their boarding pass to play Titanic trivia, make discoveries about deadly icebergs, send messages with Morse code, and make a ship that floats. This free event will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Le Sueur Public Library. This event is geared for ages 9-12.
Paper Birds Workshop
Make papercut birds at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Montgomery Public Library. Inspired by birds in the Pacific Northwest, these layered papercut birds are easy to craft. Stick them in a frame or hang them from a branch for a simple art display. This free event is geared for adults. Register at Montgomery Public Library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Book Cover Keychains for Teens
Teens can create a bookish keychain at Le Sueur Public Library on Thursday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. Exclusively for ages 13-18.
Pie and Puzzles
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Le Sueur Public Library on Friday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize and bragging rights.