Three Tri-City United boys were chosen to represent their local American Legion Posts in the Boys State program. Representing Le Center Post 108 are Tristan Hunt and Caleb Robrahn. The young man representing Lonsdale Post 586 is Austin Lorinser.  The Posts wish these young men the best of luck ahead of the upcoming dates for Boys State event between June 11-17 at St. John's College. 

Le Center Post Legion Commander Anita Janda stands with Boys State candidates Tristan Hunt and Caleb Robrahn.

