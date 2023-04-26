Three Tri-City United boys were chosen to represent their local American Legion Posts in the Boys State program. Representing Le Center Post 108 are Tristan Hunt and Caleb Robrahn. The young man representing Lonsdale Post 586 is Austin Lorinser. The Posts wish these young men the best of luck ahead of the upcoming dates for Boys State event between June 11-17 at St. John's College.
Minnesota American Legion Boys State is a week-long experience of learning about Minnesota government at the local, county and state levels by "doing." It is a week of intensive study and involvement. The participants will actually organize and participate in the various levels and branches of government in addition to participating in athletics, music, writing for the newspaper, or holding leadership positions across all levels of the program. Every boy will participate in the process of city, county and state government.
Minnesota Boys State is a program for young men who have just completed their junior year of high school. Highlights of the week include political speakers, mock trials, campaigning, elections, and announcement of the Boys State Governor and State Constitutional Officers.
All three local Legions, Le Center, Lonsdale and Montgomery, collaborated to support any junior boy at TCU this spring hoping to expand their knowledge of how our democracy works and is supposed to work.