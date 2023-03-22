Minnesota’s newest commercial driver’s education company has officially become licensed to provide CDL training in rural Le Sueur County.
Founded just outside of Mankato in early 2022 to provide regulatory compliance training for the trucking industry, TDT Safety Training is now licensed to provide commercial driver’s license education. TDT can provide education and training for those wanting to obtain Class A and Class B driver’s license.
TDT offers opportunities for individuals to grow from an everyday driver to a professional commercial vehicle operator. TDT's approach allows students the ability to learn about commercial motor vehicles and their operation in small groups or as an individual without breaking the bank.
TDT Safety Training provides the federally required Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) classroom time in an online format and in person using best in class technology. Students also have the opportunity to learn in a custom designed vehicle laboratory and driving range. These areas are available to all students as part of the Behind the Wheel program. Students are able to practice maneuvers and learn to feel confident with their driving techniques in a secure, safe and monitored indoor and outdoor range area before heading out on the public roads with seasoned instructors.
The program allows nearly any organization to send their staff through our commercial vehicle operator program using their own company vehicles. Using this model, a company can get the employees trained on the vehicles that they will likely be assigned to work.
TDT also provides education and different vehicles to those students who may not yet be affiliated with a company. The company can train drivers from all across Minnesota using their online platform for classroom education and most range and road time can be done in one or two days at their training facility in Kasota.
The trucking industry in Minnesota is in dire need of new drivers. These drivers can start with a salary upwards of $80,000 per year according to Indeed.com and the Commercial Vehicle Training Association.
Visit www.tdtsafetytraining.com for more information or to sign up.
