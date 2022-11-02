Tri-City United School District is seeking community voices and input regarding the district's facility master planning.
This Community Advisory Team will explore, brainstorm, and evaluate potential long-term, flexible, and fiscally responsible solutions as they relate to developing a long-term district facility master plan. This examination will include the physical, functional, and educational needs of the district.
While the School Board will have many factors to consider, the board is particularly interested in the broad and diverse perspective and input of school district community members.
Committee members are expected to attend all meetings in their entirety, as the content shared will build upon each meeting. At the conclusion of the meetings, the input from this residents’ committee will be shared with the School Board.
Meetings will begin mid-November. Dates, times, and locations will be noted on the linked interest form. Meeting locations will vary as members of the committee will tour facility spaces.
If you are interested in being a member of the Tri-City United Public School’s Community Facility Advisory Team, complete the online interest form by Nov. 11: bit.ly/tcuadvteam22. You will receive an email prior to the first meeting with more details.
If you have questions or need additional information, contact Superintendent Kevin Babcock by emailing kbabcock@tcu2905.us or calling 507-364-8101.
