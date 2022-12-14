lcn st annes xmas.1.jpeg
lcn at annes xmas.2.jpeg
lcn st annes xmas.3.jpeg

St Anne’s School is presenting its elementary Christmas program, Miracle at the Christmas Cafe. Head over at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 to the Le Sueur-Henderson High School auditorium to see the show.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments