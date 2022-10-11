Paul-Johnson-in-England-near-the-Cliffs-at-Dover.jpg

Paul Johnson, in England, near the cliffs at Dover.
POJ-Obituary-Photo-1.jpg

Paul Johnson raised his family in Le Sueur and made southern Minnesota a focus of his philanthropic goals.

In 2021 Paul Johnson, who raised his family in Le Sueur, gave Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) a generous gift to support the Small Town Grant program. This program is a critical way to help our smallest communities grow and address challenges. We were deeply saddened by the news of Paul’s unexpected death in October of 2021. His three children knew that Paul would have wanted to continue supporting this program, so they have worked with SMIF to leave a wonderful legacy in his memory. We are beyond grateful to Paul’s children for keeping southern Minnesota in their hearts during this difficult time.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments