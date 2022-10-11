In 2021 Paul Johnson, who raised his family in Le Sueur, gave Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) a generous gift to support the Small Town Grant program. This program is a critical way to help our smallest communities grow and address challenges. We were deeply saddened by the news of Paul’s unexpected death in October of 2021. His three children knew that Paul would have wanted to continue supporting this program, so they have worked with SMIF to leave a wonderful legacy in his memory. We are beyond grateful to Paul’s children for keeping southern Minnesota in their hearts during this difficult time.
The following is a story about Paul, written by his children: Amy De Jong, Paula Rehder and Scott Johnson.
Paul Johnson raised his family in Le Sueur and made southern Minnesota a focus of his philanthropic goals.
Our dad always had great interest in philanthropy and it was always a goal of his during his professional life to put himself in a position where he could make a difference by giving back through his philanthropic efforts. We believe this outlook was informed primarily by his experiences growing up in difficult circumstances and the community and faith-based charitable organizations that played such a crucial role in the lives of his widowed mother, raising two children on her own, our dad and his older brother.
Our dad truly believed these organizations and the small Minnesota community in which they lived, basically the friends and family that comprise any small rural town of the time, provided his family with the support, community and opportunity they needed to get by and, ultimately grow and thrive. He never forgot the generosity and giving small town spirit that lifted his family after his father suddenly died when he and his brother were very young and talked often of both the hardship they experienced and the help and support they received.
When Dad had achieved his professional and entrepreneurial goals and had the time and resources to really pursue his own philanthropy, he, in all honesty, struggled to find ways in which he could give back in a manner that met the high expectations he had envisioned for his philanthropy. He was very thoughtful about the causes he wished to focus on and the organizations he wished to partner with and he brought a business person’s perspective and an entrepreneurial spirit to his philanthropy. As a result, he spent a great deal of his time and energy during his later years thinking about philanthropy and researching and engaging various organizations, all in a continuing effort to “do it right.” He also had some early experiences which did not meet his expectations, but also helped him refine his philanthropic vision.
Eventually, he developed priorities for giving that would guide his efforts and criteria for ensuring that the organizations he partnered with would meet his high expectations. In terms of those priorities, he drew heavily from his experiences growing up in a small town in choosing to emphasize faith and community-based charitable endeavors and programs. He also emphasized self-help for people and communities through programs that provided tools and opportunities that would not otherwise be available, in order to help those people and communities grow and thrive far beyond the initial program. In addition, he focused his philanthropy on issues that impacted the hard of hearing community because he experienced profound hearing loss in the later part of his life. As you would expect from a person who had spent years in the business world, he brought a high level of business informed rigor to his search for philanthropic partners. Eventually, his philanthropic vision and his continued connection to rural Southern Minnesota led him to SMIF.
Although he traveled extensively, Dad felt a strong connection to rural Minnesota. He was born and raised in Minnesota. He grew up in the small town of Isanti and raised his family in the rural southern Minnesota town of Le Sueur. He later had a farm and vineyard in the Sogn Valley which brought him back to the love of the rural outdoors and small businesses. He understood the importance of keeping these rural communities thriving for the good of all.
Our dad researched the SMIF programs and grants and felt confident that his contributions were going to make a difference through SMIF’s Small Town Grant Program. He spoke of how impressed he was with the process of vetting out a variety of recipients whose goals were to strengthen Minnesota’s communities and help young and old. He really enjoyed being involved in the process in a “hands on” way and was very pleased with the partnership SMIF offered and the opportunity to participate in the grant process and to review the applications and provide feedback.
Given his philanthropic experiences, objectives and priorities, SMIF was a perfect partner and he was very proud to be a part of this innovative program. We, as a family, share not only his experience growing up in rural southern Minnesota, but also his philanthropic vision, and we are thrilled to continue what he started and support this vision in partnership with SMIF.
