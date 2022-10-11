Tiffany Gordon, DNP, Family Medicine, is now seeing patients at Ridgeview Clinics in Le Sueur. Gordon provides health and wellness care for patients of all ages, including preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions. She has a special interest in caring for patients with high blood pressure, asthma and diabetes.
Gordon is especially passionate about caring for individuals challenged with anxiety and depression and understands how it can affect a person’s health and well-being. Gordon is an active listener and will work with you to develop the right care plan to meet your individual needs.
To schedule an appointment, call 507-593-5920.
About Ridgeview
Ridgeview is an independent, nonprofit, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities. Its network includes four hospital campuses — located in Arlington, Chaska, Le Sueur and Waconia — a multitude of primary and specialty care clinics, emergency services and specialty programs, a nursing home, independent living apartments, home health and home medical equipment services and more.
