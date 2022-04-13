The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association will hold its 45th annual Swap Meet & Flea Market, running Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24 at the Pioneer Power Showgrounds, six miles east of Le Sueur.
The 2022 Swap Meet & Flea Market will have nearly 900 vendors from all parts of the country and will also have a huge variety of items for sale, from soap to tractors. There is something for every age group, including a children’s playground.
Items you can expect to find: new & used, antique & vintage, household items, furniture, dishes, car parts, tractors & tractor parts, tools, gardening items, toys, handmade crafts, soap, honey, maple syrup, rugs, flags, lawn decorations, western items, tires, bird houses, unique & hard to find items.
Gates open at 6 a.m. daily. Shoppers can start their day with a ham & egg breakfast from the Threshers Kitchen from 6 a.m. until gone each day, the Pancake House will be serving up all you can eat pancakes & sausage from 7-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Plus, lots of food vendors all throughout the grounds.
The Showgrounds are located in rural Le Sueur at 34605 265th Ave. — at the intersection of Le Sueur County Road 26 and County Road 33. Rain or shine or snow, the swap meet will take place.
For more information about the Pioneer Power Show, visit PioneerPowerShow.com or Facebook @LSCPPA (Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association — est. 1974).