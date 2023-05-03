In an effort to bring together more community members in support of quality health care in our community, Ridgeview Foundation added two new fundraising events to its lineup. The results were outstanding and, collectively, the events raised more than $56,000 for Ridgeview. Proceeds benefit the Le Sueur campus and Women and Children's Services.
On Friday, April 21, more than 350 community members of all ages gathered at Bowlero in Eden Prairie for the inaugural ‘Pins for a Purpose’ event. Attendees enjoyed unlimited bowling, Bowling Bingo, Buy-A-Frame and a 50/50 raffle. This family-friendly event was emceed by Ian Leonard, FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist, and raised money for Ridgeview’s Women & Children’s services.
The fundraising continued on Friday, April 28, with nearly 200 community members attending the ‘Taste, Tunes & Taps’ event that featured Duelly Noted, a one-of-a-kind dueling piano act. Hosted by Inspired Technologies in Le Sueur, the event raised money for the purchase of two CPR devices and an ECG (electrocardiogram) device for the Ridgeview Le Sueur Campus.
“Our community is growing and Ridgeview Foundation must grow with it. We challenged ourselves to think bigger and create new events that inspire all ages to take part,” said Kelly Mulleady, Executive Director, Ridgeview Foundation. “We’re so pleased with the support we received, and it shows just how much our community appreciates having the best clinical teams, state-of-the-art technology and advanced health care capabilities so close to home.”
On June 26, Ridgeview is hosting its annual Golf & Taste Celebration, it’s largest annual fundraising event, featuring golf throughout the day and the Johnny Holm Band in the evening.