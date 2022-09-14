The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association is commencing the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2022. The MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 20 individual $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are the result of coordinated efforts by the 87 Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments