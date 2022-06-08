Most folks know about the famous SXSW music event in Austin, Texas, every year that helps artists connect to the music biz, and where thousands of music lovers are entertained by great artists in many genres. Now get ready to experience (for free) the Minnesota Original Music Festival (MNOMF) a similar, first-time venture in St. Peter, MN geared toward musicians statewide trying to navigate the music industry.
The July 18-24 even is great for music fans from anywhere eager to enjoy concerts by everyone from Charlie Parr, PK Mayo and Liz Draper to The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, Chris Gray, Miss Myra, Lucy Michelle and many others.
The Minnesota Original Music Festival also features the 60 Hour Band Challenge, a spirited contest for musicians who enter the event with other musicians. Through a random draft process, musicians form a new band for 60 hours. These “new” bands will then be given phrases and key words from which to create a short set of 2-3 songs.
“60 hours after the bands are formed, they will compete in front of a panel of judges, performing their original tunes,” said Eli Hoehn, MNOMF manager and musician. “The winners will get to showcase their music on the weekend main stage and win other assorted prizes.”
During the event, instructive workshops about a variety of topics ranging from songwriting to protecting intellectual property (IP) will be held. The current workshops include sessions led by Liz Draper, Larry McDonough, Michael James Olson (Music professor, MN State University, Mankato), Joanna Schnedler (Executive Director, Minnesota Music Coalition), Brenda Byron (Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council) and a host of music professionals.
“This event is not like other music festivals that command high ticket prices: the Minnesota Original Music Festival is free” added Hoehn, who also leads the Captain Gravitone & the String Theory Orchestra, performing original roots-based music with touches of jazz, tango, rock, folk and funk.
“MNOMF events focus on the creative energy of Minnesota musicians, well-known and up and coming artists, alike,” Hoehn continued. “We’re not here to make money. This is about identifying, facilitating and growing artists in Minnesota. It turns out that not all artists have the same access to resources. For me, the biggest draw is the potential for a lot of very creative people to be in the same place at the same time.”