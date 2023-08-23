I hope all of you had a great summer and are anxious for the new school year to start. There will be many exciting new things and challenges ahead. The staff here at LSH is ready to work with you through all of it. Go Giants.
Hello Elementary LS-H Giants. I am so excited to welcome all of you to school this year. I miss having all of you here and I am looking forward to a great school year. I am also excited to watch you learn and grow in so many ways. I will see you in a couple of weeks.
Welcome back Giants. With the summer days winding down, the excitement of a new school year is upon us. Over the past few months the LSH staff has been hard at work preparing new and exciting opportunities for our students. I am honored to be returning as the Middle and High School Principal. I look forward to a great year filled with growth and memories to last a lifetime. Let’s go Blue and Gold.
I had amazing time this summer meeting some of the kids at Park Elementary look forward to seeing them as they grow. It will be nice to get back up to the High School Middle School and see how much the kids have changed and grown over the summer. It will be an amazing year and I look forward to all the new changes. Go Giants.
