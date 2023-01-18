Le Sueur Public Library celebrated the start of youngsters’ reading journeys with Kindergarten Card Day on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Kindergarteners at Park Elementary and St. Anne’s as well as homeschooled children were invited to collect their library card and boogie down for a dance party.
