Sixth grade: Ruby Fritz is a true leader. She is a great student that works diligently on her assignments, asks questions, and adds to discussions. Ruby is a good friend and works to include everyone. She is a self-advocate. Her determination and perseverance are great examples for other students. Ruby is always polite.
Seventh grade: Ellen Renstrom works hard in class, always turns in her assignments, and gives her best effort. She is always willing to help other students who need it. Ellen does great work and is kind and respectful to both students and staff. Ellen is very polite and is willing to work with anyone.
Eighth Grade: Tavia Feasel is always willing to participate in class and is a hard worker. She has been very good about getting her work turned in and on time. Tavia is an energetic and kind young lady! She is a leader in class and is always willing to step in and help!
