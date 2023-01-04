Sixth grade: Alliana Andresen is a great student that is always willing to help students and staff with any task. She is a diligent worker and works to learn and not just do. Alliana’s success is partially due to her persistence and perseverance. She is a leader and works well with different groups within the classroom. Alliana does a very nice job of keeping up with her lessons in keyboarding.
Seventh grade: Macie Sullivan is a great student who is always engaged and eager to learn. She is one of the hardest working students I know. She always takes notes and works hard to get things done in a timely manner. Macie is kind to everyone and just enjoys life.
Eighth grade: Ben Smykalski is fun to have in class. He is always working hard and is willing to participate. Ben is a good friend to his peers. He always has a smile on his face and he is always willing to lend a helping hand when asked!
