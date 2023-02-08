Sixth: Elysia Krenik excels in class especially in problem-solving and constructing explanations of the unit topics. She is one that works well with others, is a leader in groups, and is someone that gets the job done well. Elysia is willing to help her classmates and teachers when needed. She is a good role model to those around her.
Seventh: Muriel Hilgers is a leader among her peers. She does quality work, includes others when working in groups, and has a great attitude. Muriel wants to do her best in all that she does. She sets a good example of focus and effort leading to success. Muriel also offers help to other students that need it.
Eighth: Gracie Fredrickson is an extremely hard-working student. She provides great leadership in and outside of the classroom. Gracie always does her best! She sets the bar high for herself and consistently turns in high-quality work. Gracie is very polite to staff members and friendly to other students.
Sixth: Elysia Krenik excels in class especially in problem-solving and constructing explanations of the unit topics. She is one that works well with others, is a leader in groups, and is someone that gets the job done well. Elysia is willing to help her classmates and teachers when needed. She is a good role model to those around her.
Seventh: Muriel Hilgers is a leader among her peers. She does quality work, includes others when working in groups, and has a great attitude. Muriel wants to do her best in all that she does. She sets a good example of focus and effort leading to success. Muriel also offers help to other students that need it.
Eighth: Gracie Fredrickson is an extremely hard-working student. She provides great leadership in and outside of the classroom. Gracie always does her best! She sets the bar high for herself and consistently turns in high-quality work. Gracie is very polite to staff members and friendly to other students.