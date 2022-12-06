Sixth grade: Caylee O'Day is a very good student. Caylee has a positive attitude in everything she does. She goes above and beyond to check her understanding, and she is always willing to take a chance on her learning. Caylee works well with every group in class, and she is an asset to the class.
Seventh grade: Sallie Nesbit is a sweet, hard-working girl who always does her best. She is helpful and kind to others and always has a smile on her face. Sallie works hard in class, is super helpful and easy to work with. She is a dedicated student who is kind and grateful.
Eighth grade: Nora Doerr always helps others when they ask, is kind to others in word and action, does her work, and asks for clarification when needed. She is an absolute delight to work with and have in class. Nora excels in and out of the classroom and is a true leader among her peers. She is determined and competitive.
