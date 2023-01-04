Ninth grade: Snow Zayden strives to do his best. He takes pride in his work and continues to grow in his skills. Zayden is well-mannered, takes initiative, and is not afraid to step out of his comfort zone and try new things. He asks for help and advocates for himself while also helping others academically and non-academically.
Tenth: Josiah Juarez always has a positive attitude and is willing to help when needed. He is constantly on task and always does his best work. Josiah is always one of the first to participate in class and is always willing to help his classmates or lend a hand. He’s an all-around good kid.
Eleventh grade: Alivia Drent is an absolute joy to have in class. She always advocates for herself and does her best work by asking questions when something isn’t making sense to her. Alivia is detail oriented. She is creative and completes high-quality work and always has a friendly face for others.
Twelfth grade: Willy Sampson has an active, insightful voice in classroom discussions and does a fantastic job of listening to the perspectives of other people. He is an excellent role model in many ways. Willy is thoughtful, kind, and respectful to everyone around him. He accepts leadership opportunities within class and fulfills those roles admirably.
Ninth grade: Snow Zayden strives to do his best. He takes pride in his work and continues to grow in his skills. Zayden is well-mannered, takes initiative, and is not afraid to step out of his comfort zone and try new things. He asks for help and advocates for himself while also helping others academically and non-academically.
Tenth: Josiah Juarez always has a positive attitude and is willing to help when needed. He is constantly on task and always does his best work. Josiah is always one of the first to participate in class and is always willing to help his classmates or lend a hand. He’s an all-around good kid.
Eleventh grade: Alivia Drent is an absolute joy to have in class. She always advocates for herself and does her best work by asking questions when something isn’t making sense to her. Alivia is detail oriented. She is creative and completes high-quality work and always has a friendly face for others.
Twelfth grade: Willy Sampson has an active, insightful voice in classroom discussions and does a fantastic job of listening to the perspectives of other people. He is an excellent role model in many ways. Willy is thoughtful, kind, and respectful to everyone around him. He accepts leadership opportunities within class and fulfills those roles admirably.