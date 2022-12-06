Ninth grade: Norah Renstrom is a dedicated and determined student and athlete. She works very diligently and strives to do well in all of her classes. Norah is a joy to have in class. She is hardworking, respectful, responsible and so polite. Norah is always willing to help and share when needed.
Tenth grade: Natalie Haemig is super respectful and hardworking. She does well in class and is always staying on top of her work, even when she is absent. Natalie is a quiet leader. She provides outstanding work. We can always count on her to do the right thing and help others who are struggling.
Eleventh grade: Lauren Hanna-Dyb is kind, hard-working, has a great sense of humor, and has an infectious laugh. She is polite and respectful. Lauren uses her class time wisely and strives to do her best on her work. She advocates for herself as well. Lauren is extremely kind, caring and generous to students and teachers.
Twelfth grade: Bella Holloway is a leader in her class. She is a very kind and conscientious student. If she is given a task she will follow through and do a great job! Bella does excellent work and is a pleasure to work with. She is kind, positive, and hardworking. She goes above and beyond with everything she does.
