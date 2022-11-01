Ninth grade: Anita Depuydt is timely, respectful and always has insightful comments to add to discussion. She is a responsible young lady who turns in exceptional work. She uses her time well in class, is articulate and motivated to do well. Plus, she’s a very talented artist.
Tenth grade: Brody Berndt is one of the most respectful students I have! He is also a hard worker. Brody is always willing to participate in class and is willing to help others. He is always in a good mood and very kind to his classmates. Brody is a good male role model for the underclassmen.
Eleventh grade: Isabelle Sampson is by far one of my top students in class. Her work is always ready when asked for. Izzy tries to be involved in classroom discussions and she is willing to help others when they need additional help. Izzy is very respectful and is always willing to participate in class.
Twelfth grade: Carter Wilmes displays great respect for his peers and prioritizes his education. He helps his peers or staff when able, and he is always a willing and engaging participant in discussion. Carter has a great attitude. He works hard, asks questions, and is kind and respectful to his peers.
