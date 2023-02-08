Ninth: Rose Ikonitski is a gifted artist and is always on top of her grades and takes her academics seriously. She is mature beyond her years. Rose displays a great passion for her education, and she demonstrates this value through her hard work in everything she does for her classes. She is always willing to volunteer in class.
Tenth: Joseph Hutton Joe does a great job advocating for himself when needed. He is always one of the first to share his thoughts with the class. Teachers are very glad to have him in class as he is a hard-working kid who always puts in a lot of effort. Plus, he is very respectful and someone who is a joy to have in class.
Eleventh: Logan Feeney is one of the first to answer open classroom discussion questions and he is not afraid to ask the "Why" question when something is not clearly understood. He is respectful and has done a nice job of keeping up with his assignments. He exemplifies Giant Pride in the classroom, on the court, and around the school.
Twelfth: Lexi Terwedo is just an all-around great kid. She is a great example of a school representative that we can all get behind and support. Lexi is always willing to help others. She has a great attitude and you can always count on her to follow through on whatever task is given to her. She is hard-working, involved in a lot of activities, and always positive.
