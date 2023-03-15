The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved $11.6 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Dec. 15 to improve water quality in lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater across the state. Le Sueur County in partnership with the City of Le Center received a $45,275 Clean Water Fund Grant to seal an abandoned municipal well within the city limits of Le Center. This grant is one of 34 BWSR allocated this year to fund voluntary conservation projects, including those focused specifically on improving and protecting drinking water.

