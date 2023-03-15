The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved $11.6 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Dec. 15 to improve water quality in lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater across the state. Le Sueur County in partnership with the City of Le Center received a $45,275 Clean Water Fund Grant to seal an abandoned municipal well within the city limits of Le Center. This grant is one of 34 BWSR allocated this year to fund voluntary conservation projects, including those focused specifically on improving and protecting drinking water.
The Clean Water Fund receives 33% of the sales tax revenue generated by the Legacy Amendment. Minnesota voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in 2008 to protect, enhance, and restore wetlands, prairies, forests, and fish, game, and wildlife habitat; to preserve arts and cultural heritage; to support parks and trails; and to protect, enhance, and restore lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater.
The City of Le Center was awarded two Source Water Protection Competitive Grants from the Minnesota Department of Health in 2021. The Source Water Protection Competitive Grants were able to locate and identify old municipal wells; one of which is now able to be sealed with this Clean Water Fund grant. This project is building off of existing efforts that the City of Le Center has undertaken for groundwater and drinking water protection.
Le Sueur County plans to use the grant funding primarily for sealing the municipal well. Expenses related to the well sealing include: permit fee, mobilization, labor, equipment, and supplies. Additionally grant funding will also be utilized for education and outreach efforts to inform county residents about the project and how it will protect groundwater resources.