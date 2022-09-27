Dedication and hours of hard work could be seen in the talents that were displayed in the “4-H Grows Here” themed 4-H Family Center this year at the 2022 Le Sueur County Fair.
General projects
Grand Champion and Reserve Champion General Project results from the County Fair are listed below:
Grand CH Agronomy - Elli Frank daughter of Derek & Vicki - Elysian
Res CH Agronomy - Marshall Heldberg son of Frank and Rachel – Le Sueur
Grand CH Child & Family Development - Ella Goettl daughter of Steven & Melissa – Le Center
Res CH Child & Family Development - Morgan Blair daughter of Brandon & Nicole - Grasston
Grand CH Citizenship - Ella Goettl daughter of Steven & Melissa - Le Center
Grand CH Crafts - Jenn Birr daughter of Gene & Donna - Kasota
Res CH Crafts - Alenka Jans daughter of Andy & Anne - Waterville
Grand CH Fine Arts - Amerette Nevalainen daughter of Allen & Jamie - Kilkenny
Res CH Fine Arts - Kailey Campbell daughter of Philip & Shannon – Le Center
Grand CH Creative writing - Sydney Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim -Waterville
Res CH Creative writing - Kailey Campbell daughter of Philip & Shannon – Le Center
Grand CH Exploring Animals - Zach Holicky son of Matt & Megan – Le Center
Res CH Exploring Animals - Morgan Blair daughter of Brandon & Nicole -Grasston
Grand CH Fishing Sports - Morgan Blair daughter of Brandon & Nicole - Grasston
Res CH Fishing Sports - Tyler Tolzman son of Steve & Jeanne - Waterville
Grand CH Food Revue - Desirae Domonoske daughter of Chad & Brenda - Waterville
Grand CH Food Preservation - Hannah King daughter of Nick & Chris – New Prague
Res CH Food Preservation - Alenka Jans daughter of Andy & Anne - Waterville
Grand CH Foods - Alice Breaker daughter of Steve & Betsy – Le Sueur
Res CH Foods - Noah Holicky son of Matt & Megan – Le Center
Grand CH Health & Wellness - Cecilia Winstead daughter of Vince & Theresa - Elysian
Res CH Health & Wellness - Lucy Fleek daughter of Matt & Ann - Montgomery
Grand CH Home Environment - Emmi Frank daughter of Derek & Vicki - Elysian
Res CH Home Environment - Clayton Jans son of Andy & Anne - Waterville
Grand CH Horticulture - Addison Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim - Waterville
Res CH Horticulture - Kailey Campbell daughter of Philip & Shannon – Le Center
Grand CH Horseless Horse - Emilynn Liebhard daughter of Aaron & Michelle –Le Center
Grand CH Horse Related - Jocelyn Balfanz daughter of Erron & Mellisa – New Prague
Res CH Horse Related - Hannah Gessler daughter of Terry & Heidi - Montgomery
Grand CH Industrial Technology - Noah Washa son of Chad & Vicky – New Prague
Res CH Industrial Technology - Clayton Jans son of Andy & Anne - Waterville
Grand CH Mechanical Science - Tyegan Wilmes son of Gary & Heather – Le Sueur
Res CH Mechanical Science - Wyatt Jans son of Andy & Anne - Waterville
Grand CH Natural Resources - Eydie Fleek daughter of Matt & Ann - Montgomery
Res CH Natural Resources - Peyton Gaul daughter of Dave & Kate - Montgomery
Grand CH Needle Arts - Maria Rynda daughter of Rich & Ann - Montgomery
Res CH Needle Arts - Kiandra Straub daughter of Chad & Stacy – Le Sueur
Grand CH Pets - Trista Gessler daughter of Terry & Heidi - Montgomery
Res CH Pets - Ella Goettl daughter of Steven & Melissa – Le Center
Grand CH Photography - Sydney Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim - Waterville
Res CH Photography - Eydie Fleek daughter of Matt & Ann - Montgomery
Grand CH Safety - Ella Goettl daughter of Steven & Melissa – Le Center
Grand CH Self-determined - Sydney Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim - Waterville
Res CH Self-determined - Elli Frank daughter of Derek & Vicki - Elysian
Grand CH Shooting Sports - Marshall Heldberg son of Frank & Rachel – Le Sueur
Res CH Shooting Sports - Trista Gessler daughter of Terry & Heidi -Montgomery
Grand CH Technology - Dominic Winstead son of Vince & Theresa - Elysian
Res CH Technology - Nicholas Winstead son of Vince & Theresa - Elysian
Grand CH Vegetable, Fruit & Herb - Ellen Hartman daughter of Dale & Sue –New Prague
Res CH Vegetable, Fruit & Herb - Addison Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim -Waterville
Grand CH Veterinary Science - Emmi Frank daughter of Derek & Vicki - Elysian
Res CH Veterinary Science - Jocelyn Balfanz daughter of Erron & Mellisa –New
Prague
Grand CH Video/filmmaking - Sydney Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim -Waterville
Grand CH Science of Animals Sydney Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim -Waterville
Res CH Science of Animals - Addison Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim -Waterville
Grand CH Wildlife Biology & Management - Eydie Fleek daughter of Matt & Ann - Montgomery
Res CH Wildlife Biology & Management - Jacob Goettl son of Steven & Melissa – Le Center
Grand CH Science Inquiry - Emma Woratschka daughter of Mike & Jennifer - Waterville
Grand CH Banner Willing - Workers club – Le Center/Elysian/New Prague
Grand CH Container Gardening - Derrynane Jrs club – Le Center
Res CH Container Gardening - Lucky Four - Montgomery
Livestock
After months of hard work and practicing with their animals, the 4-H’ers were very excited for the county fair to showcase their accomplishments. 4-H youth stay very busy maintaining their animals even through the fair and especially in preparation for the shows. Everyone did a fantastic job and their hard work, dedication, and excitement was evident.
Each year at the fair, the top showmen of the county get a chance to participate in the Premier Showmanship contest. To qualify for the event, exhibitors must place as Champion and Reserve Champion for each species listed: beef, dairy, goat, sheep, horse, poultry, rabbit, and swine. These contestants have 4 minutes per specie to show the animal and answer a set of questions asked by the judge. The overall Premier Showman at the 2022 Le Sueur County fair was Sydney Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim of Elysian.
Listed below are champion and reserve champion results:
Specie beef
Champion Market Beef - Allison Rients daughter of Kevin & Brenda, Waterville
Reserve Champion Market Beef - Keegen Lamont son of Mike & Mollie, Madison Lake
Champion Breeding Heifer - Ethan Muellerleile son of Mark & Alicia, Elysian
Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer - Desirae Domonoske daughter of Chad & Brenda, Waterville
Champion Cow Calf - Sydney Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim, Waterville
Reserve Champion Cow Calf - Addison Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim, Waterville
Champion Dairy Steer - Emma Woratschka daughter of Mike & Jennifer, Waterville
Reserve Champion Dairy Steer - John Woratschka son of Mike & Jennifer, Waterville
Champion Prospect Calf - Allison Rients daughter of Kevin & Brenda, Waterville
Reserve Champion Prospect Calf - Alenka Jans daughter of Andy & Anne, Waterville
Champion Beef Senior Showman - Ethan Muellerleile son of Mark & Alicia, Elysian
Reserve Champion Senior Showman - Allison Rients daughter of Kevin & Brenda, Waterville
Champion Beef Intermediate Showman - Keegen Lamont son of Mike & Mollie, Madison Lake
Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman - Ava Muellerleile daughter of Mark & Alicia, Elysian
Champion Beginner Beef Showman - Julianna Martin daughter of Joe & Stacy, Waterville
Reserve Champion Beginner Shoman - Amelia Baker daughter of Jamie & Tonja, Cleveland
Champion Beef Livestock Interview Senior - Emma Woratschko daughter of Mike & Jennifer, Waterville
Champion Beef Livestock Interview Intermediate - Taylor Wolf daughter of Dave & Katie, Cleveland
Champion Beef Livestock Interview Beginner - Julianna Martin daughter of Joe & Stacy, Waterville
Specie dairy
Champion Holstein - Alexis Hoefs daughter of Jim & Lisa, New Prague
Reserve Champion Holstein - Caleigh Hoefs daughter of Jim & Lisa, New Prague
Champion Jersey - Grace Halloran daughter of Aaron & Deb, New Prague
Reserve Champion Jersey - Jackson Germscheid son of Dan & Holly, Le Sueur
Champion Dairy Female - Brendan Germscheid son of Dan & Holly, Le Sueur
Reserve Champion Dairy Female - Alexis Hoefs daughter of Jim & Lisa, New Prague
Champion Milking Shorthorn - Emma Germscheid daughter of Dan & Holly, Le Sueur
Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn - Emma Germscheid daughter of Dan & Holly, Le Sueur
Champion Dairy Crossbred - Brendan Germscheid son of Dan & Holly, Le Sueur
Reserve Champion Dairy Crossbred - Maria Rynda daughter of Rich & Ann, Montgomery
Champion Ayrshire - Marcus Kajer son of Paul & Tammy, New Prague
Reserve Champion Ayrshire - Maria Rynda daughter of Rich & Ann, Montgomery
Champion Dairy Best 3 Females - Alexis Hoefs daughter of Jim & Lisa, New Prague
Champion Daughter/Dam - Claire Hoefs daughter of Jason & Emily, New Prague
Champion Dairy Senior Showman - Alexis Hoefs daughter of Jim & Lisa, New Prague
Reserve Champion Dairy Senior Showman - Sydney Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim, Waterville
Champion Dairy Intermediate Showman - Madelyn Hoefs daughter of Jim & Lisa, New Prague
Reserve Champion Dairy Intermediate Showman - Caleigh Hoefs daughter of Jim & Lisa, New Prague
Champion Dairy Beginner Showman - Tessa Hoefs daughter of Jason & Emily, New Prague
Reserve Champion Dairy Beginner Showman - Jackson Germscheid son of Dan & Holly, Le Sueur
Champion Dairy Livestock Interview Senior - Sydney Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim, Waterville
Champion Dairy Livestock Interview Intermediate - Claire Hoefs daughter of Jason & Emily, New Prague
Champion Dairy Livestock Interview Beginner - Tessa Hoefs daughter of Jason & Emily, New Prague
Specie dairy and meat goat
Champion Dairy Milking Goat-Junior Doe - Marcus Kajer son of Paul & Tammy, New Prague
Reserve Champion Dairy Milking Goat-Junior Doe - Isabel Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Champion Dairy Milking Goat-Senior Doe - Erica Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Reserve Champion Dairy Milking Goat-Senior Doe - Marcus Kajer son of Paul & Tammy, New Prague
Champion Meat Market Goat - Gabe Androli son of Doug & Lisa, Kilkenny
Reserve Champion Meat Market Goat - Emmet Lamont son of Greg & Nicole, Elysian
Champion Dairy Market Goat - Isabel Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Reserve Champion Dairy Market Goat - Erica Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Champion Meet Breeding Doe - Kendra Blaschko daughter of Chris & Jo, Le Center
Reserve Champion Meet Breeding Doe - Bryce Blaschko son of Chris & Jo, Le Center
Champion Dairy Goat Beginner Showman - Isabel Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Beginner Showman - Marcus Kajer son of Paul & Tammy, New Prague
Champion Dairy Goat Intermediate Showman - Erica Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Champion Dairy Goat Senior Showman - Jonathan Braatz son of Dean & Jean, Montgomery
Champion Meat Goat Beginner Showman - Emmet Lamont son of Greg & Nicole, Elysian
Reserve Champion Meat Goat Beginner Showman - Addison Lamont daughter of Greg & Nicole, Elysian
Champion Meat Goat Intermediate Showman - Ava Muellerleile daughter of Mark & Alicia, Elysian
Reserve Champion Meat Goat Intermediate Showman - Taylor Wolf daughter of Dave & Katie, Cleveland
Champion Meat Goat Senior Showman - Bryce Blaschko son of Chris & Jo, Le Center
Reserve Champion Meat Goat Senior Showman - Kendra Blaschko daughter of Chris & Jo, Le Center
Champion Meat Goat Livestock Interview Senior - Kendra Blaschko daughter of Chris & Jo, Le Center
Champion Meat Goat Livestock Interview Intermediate - Harley Eldeen son of Jeremy & Angie, Janesville
Champion Meat Goat Livestock Interview Beginner - Emmet Lamont son of Greg & Nicole, Elysian
Champion Dairy Goat Livestock Interview Senior - Katelyn Brooks granddaughter of Doug & Susan, Kasota
Champion Dairy Goat Livestock Interview Intermediate - Erica Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Champion Dairy Goat Livestock Interview Beginner - Jonathan Braatz son of Dean & Jean, Montgomery
Specie horse
Champion Pony Pleasure - Brooke Reeser daughter of Mike & Denise, New Prague
Champion Intermediate Pleasure - Jocelyn Balfanz daughter of Mellisa & Erron, New Prague
Champion Senior Pleasure - Addison Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim, Waterville
Champion Pony Games - Katelyn Koplen daughter of Brian & Jill, New Prague
Champion Beginner Games - Trace Van Erp son of Nick & Nicole, Montgomery
Champion Intermediate Games - JaDenn Bixby daughter of Scott & Trisha, New Prague
Champion Senior Games - Addison Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim, Waterville
Champion Horse Interview Senior - Addison Mitchell daughter of Dave & Kim, Waterville
Champion Horse Intermediate - Jocelyn Balfanz daughter of Mellisa & Erron, New Prague
Champion Horse Interview Beginner - Celia Schroeder daughter of Tim & Jennifer, New Prague
Specie poultry
Champion Poultry Breeding Pen - Grace Halloran daughter of Aaron & Deb, New Prague
Reserve Champion Poultry Market Pen - Luke Greenwald son of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Reserve Champion Poultry Market Pen - Ellen Hartman daughter of Dale & Sue, New Prague
Champion Egg Production - Isabel Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Reserve Champion Egg Production - Trace Van Erp son of Nick & Nicole, Montgomery
Champion Poultry Livestock Interview Senior - Ellen Hartman daughter of Dale & Sue, New Prague
Champion Poultry Livestock Interview Intermediate - Erica Greenwald daughter of Dan & Christine, Kimball
Champion Poultry Livestock Interview Beginner - Wyatt Cornelius son of Dean & Jana, New Prague
Specie rabbit
Champion Breeding Rabbit - Tavia Feasel daughter of Tynele, Le Sueur
Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit - Mark Boisjolie son of Chad, Le Sueur
Champion Market Rabbit Pen - Tavia Feasel daughter of Tynele, Le Sueur
Champion Rabbit Senior Showman - Mark Boisjolie son of Chad, Le Sueur
Champion Rabbit Intermediate Showman - Ty Boisjolie son of Chad, Le Sueur
Champion Rabbit Beginner Showman - Peyton Gaul daughter of Dave & Kate, Montomgery
Champion Rabbit Livestock Interview Senior - Kyra Newman daughter of Skye, New Prague
Champion Rabbit Livestock Interview Intermediate - Ty Boisjolie son of Chad, Le Sueur
Champion Rabbit Livestock Interview Beginner - Trey Feasel son of Tynele, Le Sueur
Specie sheep
Champion Senior Lamb Lead - Theodore Schatz son of Lonnie & Sue, Le Center
Champion Intermediate Lamb Lead - Alice Breaker daughter of Steve & Betsy, Le Sueur
Champion Beginner Lamb Lead - Jacquelyn Heldberg daughter of Frank & Rachel, Le Sueur
Champion Ewe - Marshall Heldberg son of Frank & Rachel, Le Sueur
Champion Market Lamb - Theodore Schatz son of Lonnie & Sue, Le Center
Champion Sheep Senior Showman - Theodore Schatz son of Lonnie & Sue, Le Center
Champion Sheep Intermediate Showman - Marshall Heldberg son of Frank & Rachel, Le Sueur
Champion Sheep Beginner Showman - Jacquelyn Heldberg daughter of Frank & Rachel, Le Sueur
Champion Sheep Livestock Interview Senior - Theodore Schatz son of Lonnie & Sue, Le Center
Champion Sheep Livestock Interview Intermediate - Marshall Heldberg son of Frank & Rachel, Le Sueur
Champion Sheep Livestock Interview Beginner - Tessa Hoefs daughter of Jason & Emily, New Prague
Specie swine
Champion Gilt - Wyatt Jans son of Andy & Anne, Waterville
Champion Barrow - Desirae Domonoske daughter of Chad & Brenda, Waterville
Champion Market Gilt - Emmet Lamont son of Greg & Nicole, Elysian
Champion Crossbred Breeding - Gilt Wyatt Jans son of Andy & Anne, Waterville
Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt - Clayton Jans son of Andy & Anne, Waterville
Champion Purebred Barrow - Alenka Jans daughter of Andy & Anne, Waterville
Champion Crossbred Barrow - Desirae Domonoske daughter of Chad & Brenda, Waterville
Champion Swine Senior Showman - Clayton Jans son of Andy & Anne, Waterville
Champion Swine Intermediate Showman - Wyatt Jans son of Andy & Anne, Waterville
Champion Swine Beginner Showman - Natalie Flowers daughter of Dan & Patty, Cleveland
Champion Swine Livestock Interview Senior - Desirae Domonoske daughter of Chad & Brenda, Waterville
Champion Swine Livestock Interview Intermediate - Wyatt Jans son of Andy & Anne, Waterville
Champion Swine Livestock Interview Beginner - Natalie Flowers daughter of Dan & Patty, Cleveland