Le Sueur has been awarded a Community Forestry Member as part of the Community Forestry Initiative of Climate Impact Corps. This AmeriCorps initiative, along with the Home Energy Initiative and Community Resilience Initiative, plans to place 100 members in Minnesota communities.
They are trained to provide usable solutions — ranging from energy-saving insights to tree planting — to communities and residents in need.
The Community Forestry Member assigned to Le Sueur will serve at The City of Le Sueur. The member will serve on projects focused on increasing and protecting the tree canopy statewide. Projects may include activities like tree inventories and planting events; gravel bed nursery design; Emerald Ash Borer management; volunteer engagement and community education.
To serve as a Community Forestry Member, you must be at least 18 years old, be a high school graduate or equivalent, and be willing to serve full-time through July 15, 2023. AmeriCorps members are extensively trained and receive a $1,100 stipend every two weeks, plus an additional $4,546 for student loans or tuition. Free individual health insurance and childcare assistance are also available.
Climate Impact Corps is an AmeriCorps program that is made up of the Community Resilience Initiative, Community Forestry Initiative and Home Energy Initiative. Members support sustainability projects in communities, encourage local environmental action and provide education to help households and organizations make sustainable choices.
Climate Impact Corps is administrated through a national nonprofit, Ampact (formerly Reading & Math, Inc.). For more information, please visit ampact.us/environment.
