Nine Dancers from Le Center traveled with Just For Kix to Tampa, Florida to perform in pre-game and halftime shows at the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl).
Dancers included Alice Harmeyer (3rd Grade), Taylor Bauer (5th Grade), Layla Sycks (6th Grade) Grace Harmeyer (7th Grade), Camryn Holicky (7th Grade), Elizabeth Holicky (7th Grade), Madelyn Hollom (7th Grade), Reagan Steffen (7th Grade), and Kylee Tolzman (Sophomore). Coach and Director for Le Center Just For Kix, Emma Thompson, attended as well as a prop handler and coach.
The tour featured many field practices as well as a dinner cruise for Tampa Bay, a trip to Universal Studios or Disney World, beach day in Clearwater, New Years Eve party, a day at Busch Gardens, and of course two performances and tickets to the Mississippi State versus University of Illinois bowl game. The action packed trip took place between Wednesday, December 28th and Tuesday, January 3rd.
The pre-game routine was titled “Rock the Football Game.” Dancers performed in groups with poms; a traditional field routine featuring kick and pom movements. The song featured songs “Who Let The Dogs Out,” “Tubthumping,” “I Don't Know, But I've Been Told” and ESPN’s Monday Night Football themes; as well as audio clips from football games.
The halftime show was titled “Make Your Own Music.” Creative Director, CEO, and Founder of Just For Kix chose this theme to be a lighthearted moment post the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dancers performed with a mixture of High School bands, twirlers, and other dancers from across the country. They performed to the songs “Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows,” “Favorite Things” and “America the Beautiful.” The dancers in sixth grade and up used pool noodles, umbrellas, and capes for props. Dancers between second and fifth grade used poms.
The dancers celebrated the end of the tour with a closing reception with all performers. All Le Center JFK Dancers earned a certificate of participation which they will be awarded at the program's winter show on Saturday, January 14th at 1:00 p.m. in the Le Center TCU Middle school Gym. Additionally, Sophomore Kylee Tolzman was recognized and awarded a medal for dancing at her second bowl game, not many people get to go more than once.
Le Center Just For Kix is tentatively planning to go again in three years (2025-2026) unless there is more demand to return again in two years (2024-2025).