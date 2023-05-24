The city of Le Center is looking for a new and inspiring design logo.
The city of Le Center is requesting the help of artists in the TCU school district to design a brand new city logo that represents the unique balance of residential, industrial and commercial sectors in the community. The new city logo may be used on the official city website, social media, business cards, letterhead, posters, uniforms, vehicles, signage, souvenir trinkets and gifts, clothing, promotional material or anywhere else the city chooses.
The city welcomes entries from everyone who works, goes to school, or is associated with the TCU school district, including all residents. (Entrants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a consent block on the entry form).
Along with the design, contestants must describe in 75 words or less what inspired the design and why their design should be selected. Submissions must include the full name(s) of the person(s), email address, postal address, and telephone of the person(s) who designed the logo. There is only one item that must be included in the design; a tree with strong roots since this represents the city of Le Center as the root of the county as its county seat.
Submissions may be submitted electronically or dropped off at city hall no later than Tuesday, July 4 at 11:59 p.m. Finalists will be selected by the Le Center City Council at its regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The winning design and artist(s) will be recognized and presented with a 1st place blue ribbon and $50 in Le Center Chamber Bucks at a future City Council meeting.
Eligibility
The contest is open to all ages (Entrants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a consent block on the entry form), Le Center residents, TCU students, employees, faculty, and or other school-associated personnel.
The contest is not open to Le Center elected, appointed, or their immediate family members.
Contestants are permitted to work in groups; however, only one (1) prize will be awarded regardless of group size.
Submission guidelines and how to enter
The contest is open from June 2, 2023 at 8 a.m. until July 4, 2023 at 11;59p.m. Late submissions will not be considered.
Along with the design, please describe in 75 words or less how you came up with the design and why your design should be selected.
All entries can be submitted electronically or dropped off at the Le Center City Hall.
Submissions must include the full names(s), email address, postal address, and telephone of the person(s) who designed the logo.”
One or more submissions per person is acceptable. Each submission must be sent in a separate email if submitted digitally.
There is no fee to enter the contest.
Logo design and parameters
The logo’s design should reflect the values of the city. This includes promoting the city as a great place to live, work, and play. It also may reflect (if possible) the general welfare of its residents, businesses, visitors, and employees. The logo may reflect its historical relevance, identity, and values.
The logo must incorporate the City of Le Center, MN.
The logo must be appropriate for a professional business setting.
The logo must incorporate a tree with strong roots, to represent Le Center as the root of the county as its county seat.
Entries may be submitted as JPEG files or dropped off in person.
Intellectual property
Entrants affirm their submissions are their own original work, have not been copied from others or from previous designs, including their own, and do not violate the intellectual property rights of any other person or entity.
Submissions become the sole property of the City of Le Center and may be used for any city purposes, including, but not limited to, display on websites, business cards, letterhead, posters, clothing, merchandise and other materials.
The City shall have the right to adapt, edit, modify, or otherwise use the winning submission in part or in its entirety in whatever manner it deems appropriate.
The City reserves the right to choose not to use the winning entry as described in these contest guidelines.
The City reserves the right to use any other entry for promotional purposes in the future.
If the winner is determined to have violated any rules, he/she will be required to forfeit or return the blue ribbon, even if the determination is made after the ribbon has been awarded; and any litigation related to copyright infringement.
Determination of winner and prize
The winning entry will be selected by the city of Le Center Council. Their decision will be final, and no further correspondence shall be entered into.
Entries will be judged on their visual appeal, adherence to the concept prompting the contest, quality of design, and ease of reproduction for the purposes stated above.
The prize for the winning entry will be acknowledged as the designer of the Official City of Le Center Logo, a blue first prize ribbon, and $50 in Le Center Chamber Bucks.
The winner will be notified via email and announced on the city of Le Center’s Facebook page
Disclaimer
The city is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or otherwise unusable entries, including entries that are lost or unusable due to computer, internet, or electronic problems.
The city reserves the right to cancel or modify the contest and award the prize by alternate means if fraud or technical failure is determined at any time by the city, including after the submission window has closed.
The city is not liable, for the purpose of winner and prize notification and delivery, in the event, the contest winner has provided incorrect, outdated, or otherwise invalid contact information.