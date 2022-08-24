Registration is now open for Jesus and Me (JAM), an all-inclusive program for kids age 3 up to grade 12 and their families at United Methodist of Le Sueur.
JAM meets Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and runs through May 10, 2023. This year JAM features hands-on activities, a new worship structure and a monthly mission focus. JAM is open to anyone in the community; there is no requirement to be a member or regular attendee of the congregation. JAM is free of charge. Participants may join at any time.
The evenings start with a meal at 6 p.m. for all with a free-will offering. At 6:30 p.m. family worship takes place and then class time begins at 7 p.m. featuring energetic rotation station activities.
JAM will kick off at Rally Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. which is a worship celebration for kids including backpack blessing and JAM teacher introductions. A special activity for kids during the sermon will introduce the new Kids’ Church program. After the service, outdoor games for kids include a bounce house, Giant Kerplunk and kubb.
Register for JAM at lesueurumc.org/JAM, by calling (507) 665-2314 or stopping at the church weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The United Methodist Church of Le Sueur also serves congregants from Henderson, Le Center, Montgomery, Belle Plaine and other communities. Everyone is invited to Sunday worship at 10 a.m. United Methodist of Le Sueur is located at 730 S. Sixth Street, Le Sueur.
