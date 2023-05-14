The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed two highways in the area over the weekend, due to weather events.
Highway 68, just west of Blue Earth County Road 24 (south of Courtland), is now reopened.
It had closed after a sizeable mudslide impacted the road in the early morning hours of May 14. Motorists were temporarily asked to use Highways 15 and 60 or find an alternate route.
Officials were onsite clearing the debris and making sure that no more debris would slide onto the roadway.
Highway 93 from Henderson to Highway 169 was also closed, due to flooding.
The roadway will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation also closed Highway 19, east of Henderson to Highway 169, at 7 p.m. Sunday, due to flooding from the Minnesota River following heavy rainfalls.
Motorists should use alternate routes outside of 93 and 19 in that area.
MnDOT crews will continue to monitor the flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so. The roadways will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.
Highways closed:
• Highway 19 east of Henderson (closing May 14 at 7:00 p.m.)
• Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7:00 a.m.)
Highways open:
• Highway 68 south of Courtland (closed and reopened May 14 due to a mudslide)
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.