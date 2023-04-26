In recognition of Mental Health Month, authors Janelle Molony and Jodi Decker will be presenting live at the Henderson and St. Peter Public Libraries the true story of their relative, "Martha Nasch: The Woman Who Never Ate, Drank or Slept for Seven Years." The mother and daughter historians will speak on the first-generation German-American from Sibley County as a woman of incredible fortitude and the subject of their 2021 nonfiction, "Poems from the Asylum."
Molony and Decker will discuss the constructs that landed many women like Martha Nasch in asylums and share how she overcame her odds. From laughing-stock to culture shock, they will share the juiciest details, along with artifacts and photos during their visits the Henderson and St. Peter Public Libraries.
The author duo will visit Henderson Public Library on Monday, May 22, 6-7 p.m. and the St. Peter Public Library on Tuesday, May 23 6-7 p.m.
From 1928 to 1934, Martha Nasch lived in the St. Peter State Hospital for the Insane in Minnesota as patient number 20864.
“They thought I was insane,” Nasch confessed to ACME news after her release, “but I was perfectly normal in every other way.” Yet, living a food-less lifestyle created such controversy that Depression-Era society shredded Nasch’s reputation in public media, calling her “derided,” and claiming her feat was “bunk.”
After carefully reviewing a century of medical case studies and evaluating witness statements, author Janelle Molony has concluded that, though it is hard for people to understand, “not one person, not even her spouse, child, or the hospital [asylum] has been able to disprove her claims of nutritional abstinence.” Authoritative accounts are provided at www.JanelleMolony.com/SevenYearsInsane.
While institutionalized, Martha Nasch wrote down poetic testimonies of other female patients. Her words reflect deep empathy for the women, as well as reveal the tragic state of mental health care and perspectives during this time. Since those stories have been released, Martha Nasch has been called an advocate for the many women who never made it out. In one poem, she reflected:
“From being in a place like this, of what you have to see… if you’re not insane when coming in, it won’t be long… you’ll be.” – Martha Nasch, “The Asylum,” Circa 1934.
After her release, Martha Nasch tried to shed light on unspeakable topics, but was met with resistance. The world was not ready to hear it. A Minnesota dietitian, Hilton Hotema, reviewed her case in the 1940s and concluded in his medical texts: “One case is enough to prove what is possible in a million other cases.” (The Facts of Nutrition, 1947), and “For commercial reasons such information is quickly smothered” (Live Better, 1962). Now, co-biographers Molony and Decker (who are also Martha’s granddaughter and great-granddaughter), take up that mantle of telling the strange tale.