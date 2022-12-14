A Christmas choir at Cambria sings for the community.
Kids visit with Santa at the Cambria Christmas Party
A young girl shows off her facepaint
The Cambria dragon visits with kids at the 2022 Christmas party
Cambria offered hot chocolate, peppermints and sweets to attendees
Cambria invited the community to their slab manufacturing facility in Le Sueur for their annual Christmas celebration on Dec. 10.
Community members were invited to bring the whole family to enjoy hot cocoa, carolers, crafts and a visit from Santa and his reindeer.
