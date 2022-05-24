Campus News Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduation - Winona State UniversityLe Center - Anne FlicekDean's List - Winona State UniversityCleveland - Mitchell Johnstone, William TauerLe Center - Aaron Baker, Olivia Schoenbauer, Josie WeiersLe Sueur - Thea Riebel, Rita RybusWaterville - Adelia Atherton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Le Center Winona State University Physics University Education Dean's List Olivia Schoenbauer Aaron Baker Josie Weiers Becky Asleson Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Le Center Ambulance celebrates EMS week Worker killed by skid loader in Le Sueur County Community group aims to revitalize Le Sueur Farmers Market Le Sueur man accused of assaulting infant, breaking femur Boy Scout builds playground ball pit for Rush River Park Upcoming Events May 25 Grief Support Group for Women Wed, May 25, 2022 May 27 Closed AA Fri, May 27, 2022 May 28 Alcoholics Anonymous Sat, May 28, 2022 May 28 Saturday Night Ribs Sat, May 28, 2022 May 29 Game Day Sun, May 29, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Results: Fans Pick Who Should Win ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Iowa’s legislative session finally ends. What got done? Iowa’s legislative session ends after historic tax cuts, ethanol mandate, recycling law changes Tim Roth Replaces Ian McShane in Paramount+ Drama Amid Health Concerns