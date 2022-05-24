Graduation - Winona State University

Le Center - Anne Flicek

Dean's List - Winona State University

Cleveland - Mitchell Johnstone, William Tauer

Le Center - Aaron Baker, Olivia Schoenbauer, Josie Weiers

Le Sueur - Thea Riebel, Rita Rybus

Waterville - Adelia Atherton

