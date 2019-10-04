Kelso and Shelby Farmers Mutual Insurance Company awarded the Le Sueur Fire Department a $1,000 contribution to use toward equipment purchases.
In 2007, Kelso Farmers Mutual of Le Sueur and Shelby Farmers Mutual of Amboy merged to create Kelso and Shelby Farmers Mutural Insurance Company, which currently offices in Amboy. Prior to that, Kelso Farmers Mutual operated out of Kelso township, outside of Le Sueur, since the 1880s.
In July of 2014, the Board of Directors of the insurance company developed a contribution program, making an annual $1,000 donation to a chosen Fire Department located within the company's existing writing territory. This program was established to help provide additional and necessary funds for the purchase of fire and rescue equipment.
The contribution coincides with Fire Prevention Week, starting Oct. 6.