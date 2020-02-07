A Senate District 20 DFL debate is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Le Center City Hall (council chambers), 10 Tyrone St. W. in Le Center.
The forum is hosted by Le Sueur County DFL, Rice County DFL, and Scott 20 DFL, with guest moderator Clark Johnson, a former legislator. The announced candidates are Suzie Nakasian, Jon Olson and Davin Sokup.
All three candidates are hoping to secure the Democratic nomination for the 2020 Minnesota Senate election in District 20, aiming to unseat Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake.
Questions for the forum can be submitted to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ORtN-EdQnM3FQmtEWhdWZ_v0aNFDC-RHSl1s-xYD-bE/viewform?ts=5e2cdd84&edit_requested=true.