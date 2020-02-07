DFL District 20

Three candidates are running for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming 2020 Minnesota Senate election in District 20, hoping to compete for Republican Sen. Rich Draheim's seat. District 20 includes Le Sueur County and parts of Rice and Scott counties.

A Senate District 20 DFL debate is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Le Center City Hall (council chambers), 10 Tyrone St. W. in Le Center.

The forum is hosted by Le Sueur County DFL, Rice County DFL, and Scott 20 DFL, with guest moderator Clark Johnson, a former legislator. The announced candidates are Suzie Nakasian, Jon Olson and Davin Sokup.

Questions for the forum can be submitted to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ORtN-EdQnM3FQmtEWhdWZ_v0aNFDC-RHSl1s-xYD-bE/viewform?ts=5e2cdd84&edit_requested=true.

