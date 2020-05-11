Central Health Care in Le Center May 11 crowned the King and Queen of National Skilled Nursing Care Week. This year's 2020 king is Tom Muellerleile and queen is Patty Deutchman.
The care center also implemented special dress up themed days. The Theme was "Sharing Our Wisdom." Monday, May 11: USA/Patriotic Day - wear red, white and blue; Tuesday, May 12: Neon (80's) Day; Wednesday, May 13: Wacky Hair Day - get out the color and hairspray; Thursday, May 14: Hat and Favorite Sports Team Jersey and/or Shirt Day; Friday, May 15: Hawaiian Day - get out your lei.