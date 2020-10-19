Matthew Herold, MD, has been named Vice President of Medical Affairs at Ridgeview.
A practicing physician in Ridgeview’s Emergency Departments since 2005, Dr. Herold also holds leadership roles with his physician practice – Emergency Physicians & Consultants, P.A. – on Ridgeview’s Medical Staff and Ridgeview’s COVID Hospital Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) team. He will remain in these roles and, as Vice President of Medical Affairs, Dr. Herold will have oversight for physician quality and performance improvement in all clinical settings across the Ridgeview system.
“Ridgeview is very fortunate to have Dr. Herold serve in this important role. He is a well-respected physician and leader who is sincerely invested in improving the health and well-being of all of the people and communities we serve,” said Ridgeview President & CEO Mike Phelps. “Ridgeview has grown significantly in recent years, and Dr. Herold will be a significant asset to the executive team as we continue to strengthen Ridgeview as a system of excellence.”
“I am excited about the opportunity to support Ridgeview’s culture of mutually beneficial relationships between the medical staff and leadership,” said Dr. Herold. “We’ve become an even stronger team during our pandemic response and I look forward to applying what we’ve learned – as physicians and administrators – to further advance Ridgeview’s mission.”
Dr. Herold received his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and completed his residency at Hennepin County Medical Center. He is board-certified in Emergency Medicine.