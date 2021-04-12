As Gov. Tim Walz has expanded vaccinations to Minnesotans, Cambria, the Le Sueur based quartz surfaces producer, partnered with Hy-Vee Pharmacy and administered voluntary vaccines, free of charge, at Cambria's Le Sueur Processing Facility April 6, Belle Plaine Fabrication Facility April 8 and the Eden Prairie Facility April 12.
Vaccinations
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.