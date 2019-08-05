Le Sueur County was awarded a grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for a SSTS Low Income Program. The deadline to apply for SSTS Low Income cost-share funds is Dec. 31, 2020.
Le Sueur County residents that have an existing SSTS deemed to be an imminent threat to public health or failing to protect groundwater are eligible for grant funds. Additionally, the applicant must be considered low-income. The cost-share is not for installing a new septic system or expanding an existing septic system. The cost-share is limited to 75% of the total cost, not to exceed $10,000.
If you have any other questions related to the grant or if you are interested in applying for cost-share funds, please contact the Environmental Services Department. We can be reached by phone at 507-357-8538, our email address is environmentalservices@co.le-sueur.mn.us, or our physical address is 515 South Maple Ave, Le Center, MN 56057