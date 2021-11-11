The Noteables are rehearsing for their upcoming concert “We’re Back!” following two years of performances cancelled due to the pandemic. This program will feature great American songs, spirituals, and of course, many holiday selections to kick off the Christmas season.
The concert takes place Sunday, Nov. 28th, at 4 p.m. in the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Auditorium, 901 Ferry St. in Le Sueur. The concert is free but donations are appreciated.
“We’re Back!” mixes in nostalgic tunes like “Dream”, popularized by Frank Sinatra, and the Broadway-turned-movie classic, “Over the Rainbow”. You’ll hear the spiritual “Wade in the Water” which tells the story of slaves escaping from their owners, and one of our favorites “Homeward Bound”, featuring the four-hand accompaniment of Paul and Avis McDaniel. The Noteables will round out their performance with Christmas classics like “Carol of the Bells”, “Silent Night” and some familiar and some not-so-familiar holiday selections.
The Noteables are the area’s community singing group. Formed in 2006, they have grown from 15 members to nearly 50 and include members this year from Le Sueur, Henderson, Le Center, Belle Plaine and St. Peter. Gordon Gregersen, former LS--H vocal music teacher, directs the group with accompanist Avis McDaniel.